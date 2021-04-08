-
Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
The document certifies that the safety management system of the shipping organization is certified and complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of the Safe Operation of Ships and the Prevention of Pollution (ISM Code).
LLC Oboronlogistiсs operates 9 sea vessels of various types with an unlimited navigation area and carries out sea transportation in the waters of the Black, Mediterranean, Baltic, White, Barents, Kara, Chukchi, Okhotsk and other seas in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as commercial customers. The company also has a large fleet of containers and special equipment.
In addition, Oboronlogistiсs LLC performs the functions of a single operator on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line between Kaliningrad and the main territory of the Russian Federation, responsible for the operation of the unique railway ferries Ambal and Baltiysk, designed for the transportation of railway cars, trailers, trailers and other rolling equipment.
