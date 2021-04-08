2021 April 8 13:21

Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation

The Port of Ipswich, owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), has recently welcomed the large rice-carrying cargo ship MV Ijborg, in support of the UK food processing and manufacturing sector, according to ABP's release.

The vessel was carrying over 8,000 tonnes of rice, which had been imported into the UK from Waggaman in New Orleans. At nearly 143 metres long, MV Ijborg required the support of three tug boats in order to be able to berth safely and prepare for discharge and departure.



As one of the leading grain-handling ports in the UK, the Port of Ipswich handled over 900,000 tonnes of cargo, including agribulks and fertiliser, in support of the UK farming industry in 2020.