2021 April 8 12:01

Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The technology group Wärtsilä is cooperating with the Finnish Border Guard in the testing of Bio LNG as fuel for a Coastguard patrol vessel, according to the company's release. The aim is to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, thereby lessening the impact on global warming. The 96 metre long vessel, the ‘Turva’, is fitted with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and has been supported with a Wärtsilä maintenance agreement since its launch in 2014. The Bio LNG fuel is supplied by Gasum, a Finnish state-owned biogas refiner.

After close evaluation of the Bio LNG fuel specifications provided by Gasum, Wärtsilä is confident that it represents a viable fuel choice for the multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines. Following this evaluation, the Finnish Border Guard opted to proceed with the testing programme.

Bio LNG is a 100 percent renewable fuel that can reduce CO2 emissions over its life cycle by up to 90 percent compared to conventional fuel. It emits no particulate matter (PM), and close to zero nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx).



Wärtsilä in brief:

