    Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

    The technology group Wärtsilä is cooperating with the Finnish Border Guard in the testing of Bio LNG as fuel for a Coastguard patrol vessel, according to the company's release. The aim is to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, thereby lessening the impact on global warming. The 96 metre long vessel, the ‘Turva’, is fitted with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and has been supported with a Wärtsilä maintenance agreement since its launch in 2014. The Bio LNG fuel is supplied by Gasum, a Finnish state-owned biogas refiner.

    After close evaluation of the Bio LNG fuel specifications provided by Gasum, Wärtsilä is confident that it represents a viable fuel choice for the multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines. Following this evaluation, the Finnish Border Guard opted to proceed with the testing programme.

    Bio LNG is a 100 percent renewable fuel that can reduce CO2 emissions over its life cycle by up to 90 percent compared to conventional fuel. It emits no particulate matter (PM), and close to zero nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx).
     
    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

2021 April 8

13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels
09:51 PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6

2021 April 6

18:37 Qatar Petroleum enters two offshore exploration blocks in Namibia
18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year
14:23 VARD wins North Star Renewables contract for three SOVs to operate on Dogger Bank Wind Farm
14:06 Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS
13:00 David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission
12:38 Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director
12:17 HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors
12:15 First Gen unit picks Norway firm’s LNG carrier
11:54 Jacqueline Smith appointed as member of WMU Executive Board
11:29 Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters
10:58 Fujairah Terminals and Al Mayya Group LLC sign exclusive livestock agreement
10:53 Tallink Grupp's passenger traffic in Q1’21 fell by 82.9%, cargo traffic - by 60.2%, YoY
10:21 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021