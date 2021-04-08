2021 April 8 11:24

Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15

Image source: Saint-Petersburg EMERCOM Department

Opening of Saint-Petersburg waterways for small-size ships is scheduled for 15 April 2021 according to the document signed by Kirill Polyakov, head of the Transport Committee, says the press center of the Transport Committee.

With the beginning of the navigation period, the following berths will be available for approaching and mooring: Makarov embankment 34, Obukhovskoy Oborony prospect 106, Yuzhnaya road 12. The approaches to water at the Arsenalnaya, Petrogradskaya, Sverdlovskaya, Sinopskaya and Smolnaya embankments will be open as well.

Opening of three more central berths, Admiralty, Bronze Horseman and Peter and Paul Fortress is scheduled for May 1 with other berths to be open from May 8.

One of the conditions to be respected by carriers operating on rivers and canals of Saint-Petersburg is compliance with safety standards set forth for organizations and individual entrepreneurs offering passenger transportation by inland water transport including health safety standards aimed at prevention of COVID-19 expansion in Saint-Petersburg.

Organizations and individual entrepreneurs are to approve safe operation standards before commencing passenger transportation by waterways and notify about conducting (resuming) their activities via their profiles on the website of Saint-Petersburg Centre for Business Development and Support.