2021 April 8 11:03

Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne

The Port of Melbourne (PoM) and Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) welcome the container vessel Soroe Maersk, the longest vessel to call at the port, according to the company's release.

Maersk deployed the Soroe Maersk to Sydney and Melbourne to load empty containers that need to be repositioned back to Asia where there is a shortage. The vessel has a total carrying capacity of 9,640TEUs and the record length of 346.98 meters, 11.28 meters longer than the previous longest vessels to call at the port.

The Soroe Maersk departed on midday Tuesday, 6 April after loading 4,148 TEUs.

Brendan Bourke, CEO Port of Melbourne welcomed the record breaking arrival, noting that through its port development strategy and investment programs, Port of Melbourne stands ready to accommodate the global trend of growing vessel sizes.

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT)

Victoria International Container Terminal in Melbourne, Australia is a fully-automated container terminal capable of servicing the largest existing and next-class vessels on trade. Operational since 2017, it is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.