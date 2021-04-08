2021 April 8 10:07

Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now

Nor-Shipping’s newly announced Ocean Now initiative aims to set the stage for maritime’s energy transition with the announcement of a new, global conference, Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future. Taking place both online and on-site at Nor-Shipping’s Nova Studios in Lillestrøm, Norway, on 2 June, the event will gather global stakeholders to discuss national and international hydrogen roadmaps, with a focus on accelerating adoption and outlining commercial potential for the ocean industries, according to Nor-Shipping's release. The programme is being tailored to deliver unique contributors, insight and value for those seeking to understand and access opportunities in this rapidly growing energy segment.



Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now fills the gap left by the postponement of Nor-Shipping 2021 to January 2022. A hybrid two-day event, it has been conceived to help the industry continue collaborating, sharing knowledge, showcasing innovation, and building relationships during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fuelling the Future conference is the headline event for day two, while Ocean Now’s 1 June activities are anchored by ‘The Today Show by Nor-Shipping’ – a live business chat and entertainment show – specially curated content, and coverage and build-up to Nor-Shipping 2022.



‘Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future’ will assess national roadmaps in Europe and Norway, while discussing issues encompassing technology, accessibility, safety and policy making, amongst other topics. Ammonia will also form a natural focus point.



The conference has a strong foundation in collaboration, with Hydrogenforum, H2 Cluster, NCE Maritime Cleantech, NORWEP, GCE NODE, GCE Ocean Technologies and Hyway Cluster all onboard as co-organisers. Main Nor-Shipping partners DNV and DNB are supporting the initiative, alongside main Blue Talk partners Gard and Wikborg Rein.



Both Ocean Now and Nor-Shipping 2021 will focus on the main theme of taking #ACTION to enable commercial and environmental success within the ocean space.