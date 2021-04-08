2021 April 8 10:35

Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year

Image source: Rosmorport

The scope of dredging is estimated at 218,000 cubic meters

Within the framework of the project "Reconstruction of the grain terminal with a cargo turnover of 2.5 million tons per year with an increase in capacity of up to 4 million tons per year", FSUE “Rosmorport” plans to dredge the operating water area of ​pier No. 40A of the KSK grain terminal in the seaport of Novorossiysk. According to the company’s press release, the volume of dredging is 218 thousand cubic meters on an area of​ more than 56.9 thousand square meters with bringing the bottom marks to minus 17.5 m.

In order to implement the project, there was concluded a contract between FSUE “Rosmorport” and JSC “KSK Grain Terminal”. Today, dredging in the amount of 21 thousand cubic meters has been completed under this contract.

The completion of dredging will create conditions for safe maneuvering and anchoring to berth No. 40A of vessels with deadweight more than 101 thousand tons, up to 254 meters length, up to 40 meters width and up to 14.6 m draft in cargo, which will allow to increase the cargo turnover of the seaport of Novorossiysk.

Berth No. 40A was built as part of a major investment project of the “Delo” Company Group, implemented jointly with FSUE “Rosmorport”. The cost of all work amounted to about 1.6 billion rubles, of which over 200 million rubles were spent on the reconstruction of federal facilities and more than 1.4 billion rubles were spent on the construction of mooring facilities.