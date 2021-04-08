2021 April 8 10:13

Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel

Image source: Rosmorport

Repair dredging to be conducted at VCSSC this navigation season is estimated at 3.94 million cubic meters

Since the beginning of April, the dredgers of FSUE “Rosmorport” began repair dredging on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel (VCSSC), the company says in its press release.

The preliminary volume of repair dredging at VCSSC during 2021 navigation period is 3.94 million cubic meters. The completion of these works will ensure the safety of navigation of vessels with a draft of up to 4.2 m.

In order to carry out repair dredging throughout the VCSSC, the following vessels of the dredging fleet of the enterprise will be involved: two milling non-self-propelled dredgers, two self-propelled bilge pump-dredgers and a multi-pack dredger with sludge-removal barges, as well as an auxiliary technical fleet that ensures the operation of dredgers in dredging areas.