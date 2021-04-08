2021 April 8 09:28

Oil prices start decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.4%-0.42%

As of April 8 (07:43, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.4% lower to settle at $62.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.42% to close at $59.52 a barrel.

Oil prices decrease amid concerns over the demand due to increase of coronavirus cases in Asia.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.