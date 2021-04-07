2021 April 7 18:00

Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year

Image source: Administration of Azov Sea Ports

In January-March 2021, seaport of Temryuk handled 1.194 million tonnes of cargo (+12%, year-on-year), says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



In the reporting period, exports totaled 1.169 million tonnes, imports - 3,600 tonnes, short-sea traffic – 21.1 tonnes.

Handling of grain surged 2.4 times to 210,000 tonnes, while handling of coal fell by 19% to 153,000 tonnes.



The number of calls declined by 3% to 282 units.