2021 April 7 17:16

Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard

Gasum performs two biogas deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard. One delivery from Risavika in Norway and another from the Turku biogas plant, in Finland. The purpose of these deliveries is to test logistics and practicalities on board as well as demonstrate biogas as a renewable energy source in maritime transport.

Gasum begins test deliveries of liquefied biogas (LBG) for the Finnish Border Guard. The deliveries from Gasum’s plant in Risavika, Norway and the biogas plant in Turku, Finland to Helsinki will demonstrate liquefied biogas (LBG) as a fossil-free and 100% renewable fuel suited to the needs of maritime industry. Through the test deliveries, Gasum and the Border Guard will ensure high-performing logistics and practicalities for maritime fuel deliveries.

1 April Gasum delivered domestically produced biogas from the Turku biogas plant to Helsinki. The next delivery will take place in the coming weeks with liquefied biogas imported from Risavika, in Norway, to Helsinki via Gasum’s terminal in Pori.

According to the current government program, Finland will be carbon-neutral by 2035. This means significant emission cuts are required in the transport sector on land and sea. By choosing biogas, it is possible to reduce the CO2 emission by up to 90 percent, making it the cleanest marine fuel available. LBG is also interchangeable with liquefied natural gas (LNG) which means that the two gases can be mixed and used in the same vessels.