2021 April 7 16:03

Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y

Photo by Viktoria Klimentyeva



Exports grew by 25%

In January-March 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 791,000 tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal surged 7.4 times to 174,000 tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 12% to 262,000 tonnes, grain – by 17% to 246,000 tonnes, coal - by 49% to 74,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 25% to 563,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic dropped by 31% to 225,000 tonnes, imports remained flat at 3,500 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 175 arrivals and 178 departures including port fleet vessels versus 195 arrivals and 193 departures in January-March 2020.