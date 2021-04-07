2021 April 7 16:51

ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway

ABB AS and Siemens Energy AS are awarded framework agreements for providing service of electrical equipment on all Equinor’s installations on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and onshore plants in Norway. The total value of the agreements with options is estimated at around NOK 4.5 billion. The scope is expected to require about 100 man-years in Norway, according to Equinor's release.

The agreements are awarded on behalf of Equinor-operated licences on the NCS and onshore plants in Norway, and on behalf of Gassco as the operator for the Kollsnes and Kårstø gas processing plants. The agreements can also be applied globally.



Under the framework agreements, the suppliers will continue to provide operation, maintenance, modification, and upgrade of the electrical equipment installed onshore and offshore. The suppliers will also deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) as well as engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for new electrical projects.



Both framework agreements have a firm period of eight years. The agreement awarded to Siemens Energy also includes three four-year options.

Long-term framework agreements provide predictability for both Equinor and the suppliers. They form a strong basis for collaboration and continuous improvement, allowing the use of new technologies as well as increased safety and value creation for all parties.