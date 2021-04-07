2021 April 7 15:14

Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG

On March 31, 2021, GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG merged pursuant to Article 492 § 1.1 of the Code of Commercial Companies.

According to GAZ-SYSTEM’s press release, the main objective of the integration process carried out by GAZ-SYSTEM is to increase the efficiency of the management of investment processes, which were carried out separately by the companies until the merger.

The existing undertakings and activities of Polskie LNG S.A. will be continued by GAZ-SYSTEM as the legal successor of Polskie LNG.

GAZ-SYSTEM plays a strategic role in the Polish economy. We are responsible for natural gas transmission and operate the most important gas pipelines in Poland. As part of the 2015-2025 investment programme, GAZ-SYSTEM plans to build over 2000 km of new gas pipelines in western, southern and eastern parts of Poland. Further development of the national transmission network, including the construction of new gas pipelines making part of the North-South Gas Corridor, as well as the construction of interconnections with the neighbouring countries, will strengthen Poland’s energy security and make an important contribution to the development of the European transmission system.

The Company is implementing one of the most important infrastructural projects in Poland – the Baltic Pipe project, which consists in the construction of a bidirectional offshore gas pipeline connecting Poland and Denmark and the expansion of the local transmission network.

GAZ-SYSTEM also owns Polskie LNG, the operator of the President Lech Kaczyński's LNG Terminal in Świnoujście.