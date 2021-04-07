2021 April 7 17:43

Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander

After the recent keel laying ceremony of yard numer 862 and the construction of the first sections, the overall progress of the walk to work icebreaker proceeds well. According to schedule the ship gets shape and is visibly built for operations in ice, according to the Niestern Sander's release.



The shallow draft ice-breaking walk to work vessel is specially designed and optimized for year-round operations in the challenging conditions on the east coast of Sakhalin in temperatures ranging from -30 degrees to +35 degrees. By combining a shallow draught of 3,15m, a transit draught of 4,0 m in open waters and a grounded bottom notation, the vessel can be deployed year-round. With proven Wagenborg icebreaking technology of the icebreaking hull and pulling (ice milling) Azimuth thrusters, the vessel can break through ice up to 100cm. The motion compensated gangway on this vessel is optimized for both winter and summer operations, resulting in multiple gangway positions. The vessel will perform year-round crew transfer services for up to 40 persons from the shallow Nabil Port to offshore platforms near the East Coast of Sakhalin. In addition, the vessel can be deployed for oil spill response services.



This vessel is the first shallow draft ice-breaking walk to work vessel in the world and is expected to be deliverered by the end of December 2021. This project strengthens the position of Niestern Sander in the construction of specialist offshore vessels, including icebreakers and walk-to-work vessels.