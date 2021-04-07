2021 April 7 15:42

GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance

GTT has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification. The Approval is related to the use of a digital solution for sloshing activity assessment in the Framework of Class Survey in order to optimise the LNG membrane tank maintenance frequency, according to GTT's release.

This digital solution is based on GTT’s “Sloshing Virtual Sensor” technology, using the tank digital twin, also designed by GTT, and the real-time operational data of the floating units (FSRU, FLNG and LNGC) to monitor the evolution of critical parameters with regards to the tank integrity.

Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the solution can support Alternative Survey Plans aiming at optimising the tank maintenance while complying with strict safety standards. This will translate into increased operational flexibility and substantial cost saving for the ship-owners.