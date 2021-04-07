2021 April 7 14:25

GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port

GEFCO, a global provider of industrial supply chain services and the European leader in automotive logistics, has formed a partnership through its subsidiary in the UAE with the leading smart trade enabler, DP World, UAE Region for new car solutions, according to the company's release. Through this partnership, GEFCO UAE now offers automotive customers a flexible, integrated solution for vehicle storage and handling in covered parking at DP World, UAE Region’s flagship, Jebel Ali Port.

GEFCO UAE has been operating vehicle handling and stock maintenance services in covered parking at DP World, UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Port, which provides protection against hailstorms, sun exposure and dust. GEFCO’s flexible, tailor-made solutions enable automotive manufacturers to reduce transport costs, while benefitting from storage, stock maintenance and other value-added services in line with international standards. Customers can also monitor their vehicle stocks and status through a dedicated GEFCO portal.

This partnership with DP World, UAE Region strengthens GEFCO’s position in the UAE market where it has been operating for more than eight years. GEFCO UAE offers a complete range of logistics solutions, specializing in finished vehicle logistics for import/export automotive customers. These solutions include sea freight from factories to Jebel Ali Port, transportation, storage, stock maintenance, inventory management, and outbound transportation via Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to GCC countries as well as Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and Africa.



Jebel Ali Port is a prominent RoRo hub in the Middle East region and has an annual handling capacity of nearly 1 million units and a storage capacity of around 33,000 units. The car storage yards offer both short and long-term storage solutions to regional and international customers who can use the Tax and Vat free quayside facility for the transit of vehicles.

DP World, UAE Region has the only terminal in the region that has a quayside multi-storey parking facility with a capacity of around 13,000 CEU. It has an added capacity of around 13,000 CEU in National Industries Park (NIP), which is in close proximity to the Automotive Logistics Cluster in Jafza. The Free Zone is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and is home to a cluster spread over an area of 1.37 million sqm that hosts 600 companies from 68 countries including some of the biggest automobile companies from around the world.