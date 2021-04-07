2021 April 7 13:00

Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal

Photo by IAA PortNews

Through a joined decision of Hydrotechnika journal (part of PortNews Media Group) and FSUE Rosmorport, Elena Daeva, Deputy Head of Production Technology Department of Rosmorport’s Capital Construction and Repair Division, will be a member of the Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal.

According to the statement of Tatyana Ilyina, Editor-in-Chief of Hydrotechnika journal, Elena Daeva supervises the issues of operating hydraulic engineering facilities controlled by the state enterprise and takes part in the Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress annually held by PortNews Media Group.



As the Editorial Board member, Elena Daeva will be an expert on topics related to construction and operation of sea port infrastructure facilities.



Hydrotechnika journal is a research & methodological, information & analytical journal available in the market from 2008. The Hydrotechnika journal website >>>>.

The journal materials are dedicated to topical issues, achievements and innovations in hydraulic engineering, results of scientific research carried out by the leading specialists of the industry, experience of Russian and foreign companies in hydraulic engineering. The journal covers engineering surveys and designing of hydraulic engineering structures (HES), construction of different HES in Russia, CIS and non-CIS countries; issues related to HES operation, repair and reconstruction. The journal presents state-of-the-art technologies, equipment and materials used for construction, inspection, protection and maintenance of HES, particularly in challenging soil and climate conditions.