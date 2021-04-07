2021 April 7 12:17

Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi

Image source: Rosmorport Rosmorport’s Order came into effect on 22 March 2021

With the focus on development of passenger links between the Black Sea ports, FSUE Rosmorport has set a coefficient of 0.1 for harbour dues (except for pilotage dues) in the ports of Novorossiysk and Sochi collected from passenger ships operating on the key lines and calling the ports of Sochi, Novorossiysk, Yalta, Sevastopol and Sukhum open under the RF statutory procedure, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Under FSUE Rosmorport’s Order dated 24 December 2020 (No 574), a coefficient of 0.9 is applicable to pilotage dues collected in the port of Novorossiysk for container ships operating on the lines open under the RF statutory procedure. That coefficient is effective from 1 January 2021.