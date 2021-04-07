  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 7 11:20

    World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut

    The European innovation project Flagships will deploy the world’s first commercial cargo transport vessel operating on hydrogen, plying the river Seine in Paris. Commercial operations are set to commence in 2021, according to the company's release.

    The hydrogen cargo transport vessel will be owned by French inland shipowner Compagnie Fluvial de Transport (CFT), a subsidiary of the Sogestran Group. The company is currently developing a new business for urban distribution with transport vessels in the Paris area.

    Both the EU and the shipping industry see hydrogen as a key contributor in the efforts to mitigate climate change. The Flagships project was awarded EUR 5 million of funding in 2018 from the EU’s Research and Innovation programme Horizon 2020, under the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU), to deploy two hydrogen vessels in France and Norway. The project’s initial plan was to deploy a hydrogen push-boat in the Lyon area, but as the broader potential for hydrogen in cargo transport emerged, the demo pusher was changed to an inland cargo vessel. The new vessel will be tasked with moving goods on pallets and in containers along the river Seine.

    The shift in focus is based on Sogestran Group’s experience gained in Belgium, where Blue Line Logistics (BLL), another subsidiary of the Sogestran Group, operates three cargo vessels sailing under the concept name “Zulu”. One Zulu vessel has also been put into operation in Paris, and an additional two Zulu ships are currently under construction for the same market. The Flagships project will install a hydrogen power generation system on one of the newbuilds, scheduled for delivery in September 2021. Blue Line Logistics plans to have the ship operating on hydrogen before the end of 2021.

    The vessel will operate on compressed hydrogen produced from electrolysis, enabling not only zero-emission operations, but also creating a solid base for more local zero-emission transport, both at sea and on land. The power generation system for Zulu will be supplied by ABB Marine & Ports, with fuel cells from Ballard. LMG Marin is responsible for detail design drawings, with hydrogen provided by suppliers in the Paris region.

    The Flagships consortium includes 12 European partners, with two shipowners, Norled (NO) and CFT (FR) assisted by its support company Sogestion (FR) and Sogestran (FR); the maritime OEM and integrator companies ABB Marine & Ports (FI) and Westcon Power & Automation (NO); and ship design company LMG Marin (NO & FR). World-leading fuel cell technology is provided by Ballard Europe (DK), with vessel energy monitoring and management by Pers-EE (FR). Management and dissemination activities are provided by VTT (FI) and NCE Maritime CleanTech (NO), respectively.

    The Flagships project has received funding from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking under Grant Agreement No 826215. This Joint Undertaking receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research.

    About the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking

    The Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) is a Public Private Partnership in which the European industry, research, academia (represented by Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research) and the EU (represented by the European Commission) work together to accelerate the deployment of fuel cell and hydrogen technologies. The FCH JU supports a wide range of projects, which help to put the EU at the forefront of research and innovation, bring the benefits of the technology to the citizens and enhance industry competitiveness.

Другие новости по темам: Flagships, The Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 7

18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels
09:51 PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6

2021 April 6

18:37 Qatar Petroleum enters two offshore exploration blocks in Namibia
18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year
14:23 VARD wins North Star Renewables contract for three SOVs to operate on Dogger Bank Wind Farm
14:06 Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS
13:00 David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission
12:38 Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director
12:17 HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors
12:15 First Gen unit picks Norway firm’s LNG carrier
11:54 Jacqueline Smith appointed as member of WMU Executive Board
11:29 Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters
10:58 Fujairah Terminals and Al Mayya Group LLC sign exclusive livestock agreement
10:53 Tallink Grupp's passenger traffic in Q1’21 fell by 82.9%, cargo traffic - by 60.2%, YoY
10:21 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021
09:40 RF Government approves state programme for Arctic development
09:09 Oil prices are recovering

2021 April 5

18:10 X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel
18:07 ESPO calls on member states and EU to take port projects on board in the recovery and resilience plans
17:32 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21
17:16 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:58 Russian companies earned around RUB 348 million from shipping and transferring Belarusian oil products
16:40 Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management
16:05 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier
15:40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore
15:21 New terminal to be built in Pevek port
14:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt
14:30 Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA
13:49 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY
13:16 Malaysia and Brunei formalise Unitisation Agreement for Gumusut-Kakap and Geronggong-Jagus East offshore fields
12:52 This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10
12:18 Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe