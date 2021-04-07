  The version for the print
    Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team

    Crowley Maritime Corp. has appointed Trish Skoglund as corporate director of mergers and acquisitions, guiding strategic investments that create sustainable growth and accelerate the company’s competitive advantages.

    In her newly created role, Skoglund will contribute to all aspects of strategic acquisitions, and she will collaborate with Crowley’s business units to identify growth opportunities that best maximize the company’s diverse capabilities and offerings. Skoglund will lead a team that builds and manages relationships with prospective acquisition partners to sustain a merger and acquisition pipeline for Crowley. Skoglund, who is based in Jacksonville, Fla., will report to Deepak Arora, vice president, Corporate Strategy.

    “Trish Skoglund is a proven leader with demonstrated abilities to provide strategic planning and analysis throughout the project cycle. She is a team player whose deep business knowledge will help Crowley reach its goals for growth through sustainable mergers and acquisitions that best position our company for the future, and align with our partners and our customers,” Arora said.

    Previously, Skoglund led sales and supplies services for Crowley Fuels, the company’s Alaska-based business unit. As a member of Fuels’ leadership team, Skoglund was responsible for business development for the transportation, distribution, and sales for Fuels’ full offerings serving residential, government and commercial customers in more than 280 communities.

    Before joining Crowley, Skoglund worked for 12 years in the energy industry in Alaska and Texas, including on assignment at BP Wind. In addition, she developed and implemented strategic plans and analysis to improve business performance for other BP units.

    She previously worked at an international hardwood lumber trader in the Mexico and Argentina markets. Skoglund earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Portland State University, and an MBA in global business from the University of Portland.

    About Crowley

    Jacksonville, Fla.-based Crowley Holdings Inc. is the parent company of the 129-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, a privately-held, family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions. Crowley operates with four business units: Crowley Logistics, a supply chain management division that includes logistics and ocean liner cargo transportation services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose tugboats and barges; sustainable energy solutions for the emerging offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors; engineering; project management; naval architecture and vessel construction management; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division in Alaska; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management including, ship management, expeditionary logistics, technology solutions, energy solutions and freight transportation and logistics services.

