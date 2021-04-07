2021 April 7 10:16

Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels

Earlier this year OLDENDORFF CARRIERS ordered two 61,300 Ultramax newbuildings for delivery July 2022 and acquired two 93,000 tdw Post-panamaxes in separate transactions, according to the company's release.

The 61,300 Ultramaxes will be delivered from Dalian Cosco Kawasaki Ship Engineering Co Ltd (DACKS) in July 2022 and are of the Kawasaki eco design, of which we had previously built 9 units at DACKS and sister yard NACKS until 2019. The vessels feature Masada / Mitsubishi cranes, bollards for the New Panama Canal, “Erma First” BWTS, a Hudong-MAN-B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 main engine and a large content of equipment imported from Japan, like Daihatsu auxiliary engines, Nakashima propeller, etc.

The two 93,000 tdw Post-panamaxes were built in 2012 in China and will be taken over in India in 1H April. They are equipped with a Korean-built Doosan-MAN-B&W 6S60MC and Doosan auxiliary engines.

MV “Heide Oldendorff” and “Hauke Oldendorff” will be delivered from Hantong Shipyard in August and October / November 2021. They will be used in usual Capesize trades, before servicing a long term CoAs from 2023 onwards. That will complete the series of 18 “MARIC”-design Newcastlemaxes, built over 5 years at three different yards in China.

The first of two highly specialized Transloader newbuildings, MV “Calypso” was delivered from Chengxi Shipyard on 15th January and sailed to North Vietnam, where she was commencing a 25 year transshipment CoA for a consortium of Marubeni and Kepco. Her sister vessel “Anna” will be commissioned in July.

Handysize bulker “Lily Oldendorff” (38,000 tdw, built 2017 at Avic Weihai) was sold to buyers in the United Arab Emirates and will deliver to them next month.

Adding these transaction and ships that were recently taken on period charter, Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation will exceed 750 vessels.