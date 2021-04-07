2021 April 7 09:29

Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.47%-0.49%

As of April 7 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.49% higher to settle at $63.05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.47% to close at $59.61 a barrel.

Oil prices rise on decrease of oil reserves in the USA.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.