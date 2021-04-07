  The version for the print
  • 2021 April 7 09:29

    Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves

    Oil prices rose by 0.47%-0.49%

    As of April 7 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.49% higher to settle at $63.05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.47% to close at $59.61 a barrel.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 7

18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels
09:51 PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6

2021 April 6

18:37 Qatar Petroleum enters two offshore exploration blocks in Namibia
18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year
14:23 VARD wins North Star Renewables contract for three SOVs to operate on Dogger Bank Wind Farm
14:06 Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS
13:00 David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission
12:38 Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director
12:17 HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors
12:15 First Gen unit picks Norway firm’s LNG carrier
11:54 Jacqueline Smith appointed as member of WMU Executive Board
11:29 Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters
10:58 Fujairah Terminals and Al Mayya Group LLC sign exclusive livestock agreement
10:53 Tallink Grupp's passenger traffic in Q1’21 fell by 82.9%, cargo traffic - by 60.2%, YoY
10:21 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021
09:40 RF Government approves state programme for Arctic development
09:09 Oil prices are recovering

2021 April 5

18:10 X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel
18:07 ESPO calls on member states and EU to take port projects on board in the recovery and resilience plans
17:32 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21
17:16 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:58 Russian companies earned around RUB 348 million from shipping and transferring Belarusian oil products
16:40 Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management
16:05 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier
15:40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore
15:21 New terminal to be built in Pevek port
14:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt
14:30 Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA
13:49 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY
13:16 Malaysia and Brunei formalise Unitisation Agreement for Gumusut-Kakap and Geronggong-Jagus East offshore fields
12:52 This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10
12:18 Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe