2021 April 6 17:30

HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter

HAV Design has developed a live fish carrier with the smallest climate and environmental footprint in the world per kilo of transported salmon. The boat is ordered by Frøy AS and will be put into operation for Cermaq after delivery, according to the company's release.

HAV Design has many years of experience of R&D work on energy-efficient ships. With this new contract, the company has employed its entire toolbox and created an environmental giant for the aquaculture industry. The result is reduced climate emission which are in line with the climate plan for 2021-2030 that the Government presented in January.

The new design is a further development of the well-known Havtrans series, through which the company has developed world-leading expertise in designing live fish carriers with cylindrical tanks after delivering six such designs since 2014. This new design’s capacity is nearly doubled, with a tank volume of 6,000 cubic metres divided between four cylindrical tanks.

The vessel has been developed in close cooperation with Frøy and Cermaq. Cermaq has had ‘Steigen’, one of the ships in the Havtrans series, in operation for many years, and has seen how the fish density ca be increased and still achieve a lower level of stress and oxygen consumption than in conventional tank systems.



As well as greater cargo capacity, the new design also has more deck space that can, for example, be used for delousing equipment. The Hydrolicer system will be record-breaking and can treat 600 tons of salmon per hour and the freshwater production system used to treat the fish can produce 6,000 tons of fresh water a day. It has a high sorting capacity, and a closed system for infection-free transport of large quantities of fish is of course in place.



The energy production- and propulsion system on board the vessel will be delivered by Norwegian Electric Systems (NES).

The energy production system consists of DC - system powered by batteries and generators running at varying speed. According to Geir Larsen (CEO, NES), this means lower fuel consumption per kWh produced and reduced noise level from the ship. This is something the crew, local communities and the salmon will all appreciate.

The ship will be prepared for the use of climate-neutral biofuel, and the onboard battery pack combined with large shore power capacity, enables it to operate for longer periods on green, renewable energy. The battery system is also important for optimal operation of energy production on board the vessel and improves system safety, which is critical for fish welfare.

Residual heat from the engines’ cooling water is used for onboard heating, while heat from the exhaust and cooling water is used to produce electric power – both contributing to even better energy efficiency.

NES will also deliver an integrated bridge system (INS) where they, in cooperation with the customer, have further developed bridge design and workstations based on NES’s Raven INS and equipped the bridge with dynamic positioning system.



This is the seventh contract between HAV Design & Solutions and Frøy. The contract value for HAV Design and NES is about NOK 90 million.