Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises

Doninturflot specializing in cruises for foreign citizens will focus on Russian tourists this year, Gennady Cherkashin, Deputy General Director of Doninturflot JSC, told regional correspondent of IAA PortNews.

The first voyage from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow will be made by the Maksim Litvinov ship starting on April 22. The company numbers 11 ships. This year, the company will deploy three of them, Anton Chekhov, Maksim Litvinov and Ivan Bunin. Due to the financial problems the company decided not to conduct any repairs last winter. For cruises it will deploy ships that are in a good state and do not require substantial investments.

Maximum duration of cruises is 16 days on the Rostov-on-Don – Moscow route. Most of cruises will be offered in the north of Russia, from Moscow and Saint-Petersburg with the calls to Uglich, Kizhi and Sortavala.

Established in 1992, Doninturflot is among Russia’s largest shipping companies specializing in transportation of tourists. The company’s ships operate on the Rostov-on-Don – Moscow and Moscow – Saint-Petersburg routes as well as other waterway of Unified Deepwater System in Russia’s Central European Part.

