  • 2021 April 6 14:55

    Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year

     

    In 2021, Russian cruise companies will deploy a record number of ships for domestic cruises, Gennady Cherkashin, Deputy General Director of Doninturflot JSC, told regional correspondent of IAA PortNews.

    The company headquartered in Rostov-on-Don used to offer cruises to foreign citizens. However, it is set to focus on Russian tourists in 2021 in view of closed borders and coronavirus related restrictions.

    “We have an extensive experience of operation in the domestic market but over the recent five years we were servicing only foreigners… Now, the survival of the company is at stake and we have no choice”, says Gennady Cherkashin.

    According to him, the companies involved in river cruise segment will deploy a record number of ships. Therefore, the competition will be very high.

    “We will deploy three ships. Two of them will certainly operate from April till October”, says Gennady Cherkashin.

    Established in 1992, Doninturflot is among Russia’s largest shipping companies specializing in transportation of tourists. The company’s ships operate on the Rostov-on-Don – Moscow and Moscow – Saint-Petersburg routes as well as other waterway of Unified Deepwater System in Russia’s Central European Part.

     

