2021 April 6 17:43

Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, they join the Liquid Wind Consortium to support the development of electro-fuel facilities and produce renewable fuel. Alfa Laval will be part of the Liquid Wind board and contribute with its heat transfer expertise to improve the process efficiency and the overall heat and energy integration of the facilities, according to the company's release.



About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.