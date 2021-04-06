2021 April 6 14:06

Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS

Image source: Remontowa

Last winter, Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by the Danish shipowner DFDS: Athena Seaways, Ficaria Seaways and Princess Seaways.

“In addition to standard class renewal works, we had performed a very large range of piping works in virtually every area of the ship. A wide range of works also included steel works. The shipowner had also commissioned the maintenance of the decks and the hull, which had been additionally repainted”, the shipyard says in a press release.

Princess Seaways is a ferry built in 1986 that can take 1,290 passengers on board, and also has a cargo line with a length of 1,410 meters.

Since its construction, the ro-pax has undergone a number of modernization works that allowed it to be adapted to current standards.