  • 2021 April 6 14:06

    Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS

    Image source: Remontowa
    Last winter, Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by the Danish shipowner DFDS: Athena Seaways, Ficaria Seaways and Princess Seaways.

    “In addition to standard class renewal works, we had performed a very large range of piping works in virtually every area of the ship. A wide range of works also included steel works. The shipowner had also commissioned the maintenance of the decks and the hull, which had been additionally repainted”, the shipyard says in a press release.

    Princess Seaways is a ferry built in 1986 that can take 1,290 passengers on board, and also has a cargo line with a length of 1,410 meters.

    Since its construction, the ro-pax has undergone a number of modernization works that allowed it to be adapted to current standards.

