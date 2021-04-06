2021 April 6 13:00

David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission

Image source: WMU



Mr David Kennedy, a member of the United States Friends of the World Maritime University (WMU), has been appointed by President Joe Biden as Chair of the US Arctic Research Commission (USARC).

USARC is an independent federal agency, created by Congress in the Arctic Research and Policy Act of 1984, advising the White House and Congress on domestic and international Arctic research. USARC develops Arctic research recommendations and serves as an Arctic scientific hub for the U.S. government and the State of Alaska. The Biden administration has prioritized climate change in its proposed Arctic policies. Mr Kennedy brings over 50 years of experience and leadership in science, research, environmental management, and development of legislation and national initiatives to his new role.

Regarding the appointment, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU said, “We are so pleased that a member of our WMU community, Mr David Kennedy, has been appointed Chair of the US Arctic Research Commission. The Arctic is an invaluable resource that must be protected. The new leadership of the Agency is set to prioritize climate change, sustainable development and the course of the Arctic.”

Mr Kennedy is a Director at Large for the US Friends of WMU that was established in 1984 by Rear Admiral Sheldon Kinney, who was a distinguished US Navy veteran and former Rector (President) of WMU. Over the years, the U.S. Friends have provided different kinds of invaluable assistance to the University.