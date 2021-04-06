  The version for the print
    Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director

    Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that Alexey Pavlenko has informed the Group of his decision to stepdown from the position of Managing Director of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) to pursue other opportunities outside the Group. Ilia Dolgiy, Executive Director of VSC, will be acting Managing Director of the terminal. The appointment of the new Managing Director of VSC will be announced in due course.

    Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “I would like to thank Mr. Pavlenko for his contribution to the development of VSC business, and for his support during a challenging year while we focused on the changing needs of customers and colleagues. On behalf of the Group I wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that following his departure the business will be in safe hands with Mr. Dolgy.”

    Mr. Dolgiy joined Global Ports in 2019 as Head of Department for operational efficiency and strategic projects and subsequently became Deputy Chief Operating Officer in May 2020. In both these roles, Mr. Dolgiy made a significant contribution to the improvement in operational efficiency across the Group’s terminals. Mr. Dolgiy was appointed Executive Director of VSC in January 2021. Between 2007 and 2018, Mr. Dolgiy held various positions at Ruskon, one of Russia's leading container rail transportation companies, commencing his career there as Chief Engineer and last holding the position of Deputy CEO. Prior to this, Mr. Dolgiy held various positions at Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port between 2000 and 2007.

    Mr. Dolgiy graduated with Honours from the South-Russian State Polytechnic University.

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia.  VSC operates in Vostochny Port and is among the largest container terminals in the Russian Far East, and the starting point of the Trans-Siberian Railroad.  The terminal’s annual capacity is 650,000 TEUs.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

