  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 6 12:17

    HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors

     

    Image source: WMU

    The World Maritime University (WMU) announces that HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has been appointed by the IMO Secretary-General to join the WMU Board of Governors.

     

    HE Jean-van Rossum was appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the International Maritime Organization in 2019. Previously, she held bilateral positions in Haiti, Jordan and Burundi, in Paris (Southern Africa desk, US desk), as well as multilateral positions in Paris and abroad including Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO and Permanent Representation to the UN in Vienna. Most recently, at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, AmbassadorJean-van Rossum served as Deputy Director for Programmes and Network at the Directorate General for Globalization, and Special Representative in charge of Bioethics and Corporate Social Responsibility. In this capacity, she was a member of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact and of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

    The University is particularly delighted to welcome Ambassador Jean-van Rossum as WMU benefited from the generosity of the French Friends of WMU for nearly two decades. In addition to various funding and field study opportunities, the French Friends of WMU sponsored a French Chair from 2005 to 2009, established the Pierre Houssin Room for doctoral students, donated an official vehicle to the University, and sponsored various conferences and events in partnership with WMU to benefit the international maritime community. 

    Regarding her appointment to the WMU Board of Governors, Ambassador Jean-van Rossum commented on France’s commitment to maritime education and training saying, “Deeply aware of the major importance of education and training for the proper functioning of maritime transport, France is adapting its maritime education system to technological developments, new regulatory requirements and a constantly changing labour market. France has also a system of quality training in all maritime disciplines, which enables it to maintain and develop an efficient ecosystem of services for the development of the sector.”

    Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, WMU President, welcomed the appointment saying, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ambassador Jean-van Rossum to the WMU Board of Governors. Her extensive experience within the United Nations system and depth of knowledge will be an asset to the University. She is the third successive appointment of a woman to the WMU Governing Bodies, demonstrating the IMO’s and WMU’s commitment to supporting gender diversity in the maritime and ocean sectors. We at WMU look forward to the continued support of the Government of France to the University.”

    In accordance with the Charter, WMU’s governance structure consists of a Board of Governors (BoG) and an Executive Board (EB). The IMO Secretary-General is the WMU ex-officio Chancellor. The President directs and administers the University. The BoG meets once a year and is responsible for exercising due governance of the University, ensuring the effectiveness and continuity of its operations, protecting the autonomous nature of the University within the framework of the IMO, and ensuring the maintenance of the highest academic and professional standards. The BoG is composed of up to 30 members who are appointed by the IMO Secretary-General for a renewable period of three years. The BoG meets annually and is chaired by the Chancellor. The reports approved by the BoG are submitted to the IMO Council

Другие новости по темам: WMU, appointments  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 6

18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year
14:23 VARD wins North Star Renewables contract for three SOVs to operate on Dogger Bank Wind Farm
14:06 Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS
13:00 David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission
12:38 Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director
12:17 HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors
12:15 First Gen unit picks Norway firm’s LNG carrier
11:54 Jacqueline Smith appointed as member of WMU Executive Board
11:29 Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters
10:58 Fujairah Terminals and Al Mayya Group LLC sign exclusive livestock agreement
10:53 Tallink Grupp's passenger traffic in Q1’21 fell by 82.9%, cargo traffic - by 60.2%, YoY
10:21 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021
09:40 RF Government approves state programme for Arctic development
09:09 Oil prices are recovering

2021 April 5

18:10 X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel
18:07 ESPO calls on member states and EU to take port projects on board in the recovery and resilience plans
17:32 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21
17:16 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:58 Russian companies earned around RUB 348 million from shipping and transferring Belarusian oil products
16:40 Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management
16:05 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier
15:40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore
15:21 New terminal to be built in Pevek port
14:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt
14:30 Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA
13:49 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY
13:16 Malaysia and Brunei formalise Unitisation Agreement for Gumusut-Kakap and Geronggong-Jagus East offshore fields
12:52 This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10
12:18 Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe
11:53 Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications launches project to reform Pilotage Act
11:26 Aquila Power Catamarans expands global reach in Greece and Cyprus
10:56 Port of Tallinn published audited Annual Report 2020 and announced dividend proposal
10:14 Yulia Skaletskaya appointed Vice President of HR of FESCO
09:39 Oboronlogistics’ subsidiary SK-YUG confirms status of shipping company
09:17 Oil prices decrease due to OPEC+ agreement

2021 April 4

17:08 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:42 HPC signs a MoU with IPC Learning & Consulting/PMLI
15:48 PETRONAS' upstream operations in Myanmar declares Force Majeure on its Yetagun field
14:12 Meriaura Group is preparing a 100% carbon neutral transport concept
13:38 USCG assists disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Port Aransas
12:13 Deepwater container terminal: Huron-Wendat Nation supports Laurentia project
12:06 JAXPORT participates in multi-national U.S. military training exercise
11:03 Sanmar bags $33.46 million six vessel contracts from Pakistan port authority
10:51 Kaiserschleuse lock closed for three to four weeks
09:57 Meriaura Group announces brand renewal
09:13 GPA makes major infrastructure investment

2021 April 3

15:29 USCGC Walnut arrives to new homeport in Pensacola
14:37 Sanmar sells powerful compact tug to Portland Harbour Authority
13:12 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for wind turbine installation
12:43 Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA
11:08 NYK inks two sustainability linked loans　　

2021 April 2

18:16 Bureau Veritas joins the Science Based Targets initiative