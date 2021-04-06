2021 April 6 12:17

HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors

Image source: WMU



The World Maritime University (WMU) announces that HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has been appointed by the IMO Secretary-General to join the WMU Board of Governors.

HE Jean-van Rossum was appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the International Maritime Organization in 2019. Previously, she held bilateral positions in Haiti, Jordan and Burundi, in Paris (Southern Africa desk, US desk), as well as multilateral positions in Paris and abroad including Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO and Permanent Representation to the UN in Vienna. Most recently, at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, AmbassadorJean-van Rossum served as Deputy Director for Programmes and Network at the Directorate General for Globalization, and Special Representative in charge of Bioethics and Corporate Social Responsibility. In this capacity, she was a member of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact and of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

The University is particularly delighted to welcome Ambassador Jean-van Rossum as WMU benefited from the generosity of the French Friends of WMU for nearly two decades. In addition to various funding and field study opportunities, the French Friends of WMU sponsored a French Chair from 2005 to 2009, established the Pierre Houssin Room for doctoral students, donated an official vehicle to the University, and sponsored various conferences and events in partnership with WMU to benefit the international maritime community.

Regarding her appointment to the WMU Board of Governors, Ambassador Jean-van Rossum commented on France’s commitment to maritime education and training saying, “Deeply aware of the major importance of education and training for the proper functioning of maritime transport, France is adapting its maritime education system to technological developments, new regulatory requirements and a constantly changing labour market. France has also a system of quality training in all maritime disciplines, which enables it to maintain and develop an efficient ecosystem of services for the development of the sector.”

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, WMU President, welcomed the appointment saying, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ambassador Jean-van Rossum to the WMU Board of Governors. Her extensive experience within the United Nations system and depth of knowledge will be an asset to the University. She is the third successive appointment of a woman to the WMU Governing Bodies, demonstrating the IMO’s and WMU’s commitment to supporting gender diversity in the maritime and ocean sectors. We at WMU look forward to the continued support of the Government of France to the University.”

In accordance with the Charter, WMU’s governance structure consists of a Board of Governors (BoG) and an Executive Board (EB). The IMO Secretary-General is the WMU ex-officio Chancellor. The President directs and administers the University. The BoG meets once a year and is responsible for exercising due governance of the University, ensuring the effectiveness and continuity of its operations, protecting the autonomous nature of the University within the framework of the IMO, and ensuring the maintenance of the highest academic and professional standards. The BoG is composed of up to 30 members who are appointed by the IMO Secretary-General for a renewable period of three years. The BoG meets annually and is chaired by the Chancellor. The reports approved by the BoG are submitted to the IMO Council