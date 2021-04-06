  The version for the print
    Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021

    In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.

    In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2021 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:

     

    March
    2021

    March
    2020

    Change

    Q1 2021

    Q1 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    71 979

    279 507

    -74.2%

    267 224

    1 566 730

    -82.9%

    Finland - Sweden

    13 286

    71 030

    -81.3%

    56 077

    469 607

    -88.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    55 419

    170 380

    -67.5%

    201 446

    847 818

    -76.2%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 274

    19 707

    -83.4%

    9 701

    140 544

    -93.1%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    18 390

    -100.0%

    0

    108 761

    -100.0%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    31 466

    35 037

    -10.2%

    85 156

    99 617

    -14.5%

    Finland - Sweden

    6 217

    6 565

    -5.3%

    16 950

    20 574

    -17.6%

    Estonia - Finland

    21 526

    24 137

    -10.8%

    57 595

    64 739

    -11.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 723

    3 626

    2.7%

    10 611

    11 078

    -4.2%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    709

    -100.0%

    0

    3 226

    -100.0%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    19 720

    42 045

    -53.1%

    75 815

    190 292

    -60.2%

    Finland - Sweden

    1 714

    4 126

    -58.5%

    7 739

    20 000

    -61.3%

    Estonia - Finland

    17 918

    34 246

    -47.7%

    67 743

    151 492

    -55.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    88

    1 504

    -94.1%

    333

    8 844

    -96.2%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    2 169

    -100.0%

    0

    9 956

    -100.0%


    COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in March 2021 and in the first quarter of the financial year.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND
    In the first quarter, operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended. Estonia-Finland statistics includes both shuttle and cargo operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN
    In the first quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics includes operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.  

    FINLAND – SWEDEN
    In the first quarter, cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Finland-Sweden statistics reflect the operations of Turku-Stockholm route.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN
    In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

  2021 April 6

