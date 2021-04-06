-
2021 April 6 10:21
Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021
In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2021 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:
March
2021
March
2020
Change
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Change
Passengers
71 979
279 507
-74.2%
267 224
1 566 730
-82.9%
Finland - Sweden
13 286
71 030
-81.3%
56 077
469 607
-88.1%
Estonia - Finland
55 419
170 380
-67.5%
201 446
847 818
-76.2%
Estonia - Sweden
3 274
19 707
-83.4%
9 701
140 544
-93.1%
Latvia - Sweden
0
18 390
-100.0%
0
108 761
-100.0%
Cargo Units
31 466
35 037
-10.2%
85 156
99 617
-14.5%
Finland - Sweden
6 217
6 565
-5.3%
16 950
20 574
-17.6%
Estonia - Finland
21 526
24 137
-10.8%
57 595
64 739
-11.0%
Estonia - Sweden
3 723
3 626
2.7%
10 611
11 078
-4.2%
Latvia - Sweden
0
709
-100.0%
0
3 226
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
19 720
42 045
-53.1%
75 815
190 292
-60.2%
Finland - Sweden
1 714
4 126
-58.5%
7 739
20 000
-61.3%
Estonia - Finland
17 918
34 246
-47.7%
67 743
151 492
-55.3%
Estonia - Sweden
88
1 504
-94.1%
333
8 844
-96.2%
Latvia - Sweden
0
2 169
-100.0%
0
9 956
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in March 2021 and in the first quarter of the financial year.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In the first quarter, operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended. Estonia-Finland statistics includes both shuttle and cargo operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics includes operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Finland-Sweden statistics reflect the operations of Turku-Stockholm route.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
