2021 April 6 09:09

Oil prices are recovering

Oil prices rose by 0.76%-0.95%

As of April 6, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.76% higher to settle at $62.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.95% to close at $59.21 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.