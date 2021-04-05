2021 April 5 18:10

X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel

XDF2.0 upgraded with iCER in liquid fuel reduces ship’s CAPEX and simplifies engine room layout while achieving Tier III in diesel mode.

In its commitment to powering sustainability in shipping, WinGD continues to expand on the benefits and versatility of its X-DF engine portfolio, according to the company's release.

Announced in 2020, iCER, the first installation of the X-DF2.0 second generation engine technology, slashed methane emissions while providing increased efficiency in gas and diesel mode. Given the mounting regulatory pressure and demand for cost effective, compliant technology, WinGD has now expanded the benefits of their iCER technology to also operate in liquid mode.

Tests at WinGD’s laboratory engines have proven that adaptations to iCER technology extend Tier III NOX compliance to liquid mode as well, adding to its original benefits of reducing methane emissions by 50% and decreasing the fuel consumption in both gas and diesel operation. This further adds to the long-term flexibility of the X-DF platform which blends the benefits of both the Otto and Diesel cycles into one engine platform without the need of additional SCR NOx reduction technology.

As the engine technology that delivers the best results for air quality, WinGD has seen a steady increase in demand for its X-DF2.0 technology. In respect to the LNG carrier segment where the X72DF engines are the engine of choice for ship owners, this upgrade of the iCER technology would make the application of an SCR obsolete making this solution a clear choice for reduced CAPEX and engine room layout optimisation.

The first engine delivery with iCER for gas and diesel mode, starting with X72DF series, is targeted for September 2022.

Today over 400 X-DF engines are on order of which 90+ engines are delivered and in operation accumulating one million running hrs. WinGD sets the standard in the dual-fuel two-stroke engine segment playing a pivotal role in the maritime industry’s transition to clean fuels.