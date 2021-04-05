2021 April 5 17:32

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21

Coal accounted for 50.3% of the total loading

Image source: Russian Railways

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 87.7 million tonnes in January-march 2021, up 7.6%, year-on-year.In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 35.5 million tonnes (+8.6%), to the port of the Southern Region – about 23.1 million tonnes (+13.3%), to the port of the Far East Region – 29.1 million tonnes (+10.7%).Coal accounted for 50.3%, oil cargo – 23.7%, ferrous metal – 7.1%, fertilizers – 5.6%, grain – 3.2%.In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 15.4% to some 44.1 million tonnes including about 24.4 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+10.2%), about 13.7 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (+13.6%), 6.1 million tonnes - for the southern ports (up 1.5 times).