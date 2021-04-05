2021 April 5 17:16

Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator

Sanmar Shipyards will deliver the second very high performance ASD RAstar 2800 tug, designed with a sponsoned hull form, to long-established Italian operator Rimorchiatori Napoletani S.R.L. in May 2021. She will be the exact sister of BAIA delivered back in May 2020 to Napoli by Sanmar’s own delivery crew, according to the company's release.

Sanmar has previously delivered two 50 tonnes BP RAmparts 2200, one 75 tonnes BP RAmparts 2400SX and another 80 tonnes BP RAstar 2800 to Rimorchiatori Napoletani fleet.

The tug Sanmar Terminal XXIX’s unique hull shape, designed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and proven in both model and full-scale testing and seakeeping performance, means roll motions and accelerations are less than half those of comparable sized ‘standard’ tug hulls.

The escort forces are enhanced by the effects of the sponson as well as the foil-shaped escort skegs fitted.

The 28.2m LOA x 12.6m moulded beam x 5.3m extreme draft Sanmar Terminal XXIX is a Robert Allan Ltd RAstar 2800 powered by two Caterpillar 3516 C HD main engines, each producing 2525kW at 1,800 rev/min. It has Kongsberg US255 FP thrusters and 2800mm diameter propellers, providing a speed ahead of 14 knots. She will have the Kongsberg escort forward towing winch and aft winch onboard same as BAIA has.

The high-powered tug, which has an impressive 82 tonnes of bollard pull (BP), has been designed for escort operations in all weathers and exposed areas where a high standard of sea-keeping is required.

Fire Fighting 1 class notation shall be granted by using a Caterpillar C32 dedicated diesel coupled to one fire pump having a capacity of 2,700m3/hour.

Although the oldest official document in the files of Rimorchiatori Napoletani is dated 18 June 1917, the company was actually established even earlier in the last decades of the 19th century to assist sail-ships during loading and unloading operations. As the steam ship traffic in the Port of Naples increased, the company expanded to carry out towage, assistance and salvage operations.

Part of an ongoing fleet renewal programme, modern Terminal XXIX provides its crew with a state-of-the-art accommodation. Above deck captain and engineer cabins come with ensuite WC and shower, while the three double cabins below deck also have ensuite WCs and showers. The mess, lounge and separate galley are also above deck and special attention has been taken to reduce noise throughout the vessel.