2021 April 5 16:40

Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management

Over the course of the last 3 years VDL AEC Maritime has managed the successful installation, commissioning and handover of 24 Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) on board the fleet of the Athens based and leading ship owner Maran Dry Management Inc., according to the company's release. A challenging period that could be successfully completed thanks to the good and close cooperation of both companies’ well experienced project teams.

The joint project team of Maran Dry Management Inc. and VDL AEC Maritime was always able to deliver according the strict and predefined schedule and maintain an average of 20 installation days allowing the dry dock to be vacated on time and the commissioning process to begin.

After a thorough and intensive commissioning period, VDL AEC Maritime remained flexible and cooperative in order to get the ships quickly back in operation.

With its 24/7 lifecycle support the VDL AEC Maritime Service organization supported Maran with critical spares, remote support and service attendances to guarantee a continuous and smooth operation of their fleet.



VDL AEC Maritime

The Dutch company VDL AEC Maritime has been providing high quality scrubbing technology for more than 20 years and is based in Eindhoven. The company's extensive research into emission and odour reducing techniques dates back to 1994. VDL AEC Maritime offers complete and customized Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems for the maritime industry. With over 100 systems installed for numerous vessel types and sizes, VDL AEC Maritime has built a reputation for delivering a high quality product combined with simplicity of use.

VDL AEC Maritime is part of large international family business VDL Groep headquartered in Eindhoven. VDL Groep, with a combined revenue in 2020 of 4,686 billion euros and around 15.000 employees in 20 countries, is a major player in various markets such as the industrial, maritime, semi-conductor and bus and passenger cars. It does so by providing products and services in the area of subcontracting, semi-finished products sectors and producing its own finished products.

Maran Dry Management Inc.

Maran Dry Management Inc., established in 2001 and part of the Angelicoussis Group, is a global ship management company of modern ocean-going dry bulk vessels. Maran Dry Management Inc. manages a fleet of around 50 vessels with a fleet capacity of over 8,500,000 DWT and is therefore one of the largest shippers in the dry bulk sector globally. Maran Dry Management Inc. is committed to providing world-class ship management services that meet, or even exceed, safety as well as environmental and customer requirements.