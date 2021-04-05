2021 April 5 15:40

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, Japan, has newly established a Technical Service Center in Singapore within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), MHI’s regional subsidiary, to strengthen operation, maintenance and after-sales servicing operations for its transportation system products in Asia.

As MHI’s regional hub for transportation service operations in Asia, the Technical Service Center will collaborate with existing service facilities in the region to reinforce local support, acting as a one-stop service center manned by transportation system experts who will cater to customers’ enquiries and requests post-delivery, and propose new services in line with customer needs. The hub is also intended to introduce new services, such as failure prevention and diagnosis, as well as remote monitoring incorporating digital and AI technologies. It will collaborate closely with local government authorities and transportation system operators, enabling enhanced safety and reliability of local transportation systems – a fundamental social infrastructure. In these ways, the Center will seek to provide responses and solutions to regional challenges, provide greater convenience and facilitate countries’ overall economic development.

MHIENG has supported Singapore’s transportation infrastructure building for roughly two decades. Since 2003, the company has participated in a project to boost the transport capacity of the AGT (Automated Guideway Transit) systems used on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (Light Rapid Transit) lines, to cope with increased ridership. MHIENG completed an APM (Automated People Mover) project linking the terminals at Changi Airport in 2007 and related expansion work in 2019, as well as provides operation and maintenance services for the APMs under an ongoing contract. Additionally, MHIENG undertakes transportation system servicing operations in other Asian locations: in the Philippines, the company performs maintenance and repair for Line 3 of Manila’s Metro Rail Transit (MRT) system, and in Macau it provides maintenance services for carriages used on the Macau Light Rapid Transit system inaugurated in 2019.



Through the new Technical Service Center, MHIENG will be able to ensure the safe operation of public transportation systems in Asia. It will also respond to a broad range of customer needs such as the expansion of existing lines, transport capacity increases, system upgrades and digitalization, through its expertise and provision of reliable services.



About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.