2021 April 5 14:30

Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA

Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA, says press center of the Murmansk Region Government.

One of the companies, Arctic Energies, is implementing the project on creating a center of competence in control and management of construction, start-up and commissioning of large facilities including highly dangerous ones. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 111 million. The project foresees generation of 1,225 new jobs.



The other company, Mammoet Murmansk, is establishing an organization for shifting, transportation and lifting of heavy cargo within the Arctic Capital PDA territory. Investments are estimated at RUB 32 million with 461 new jobs to be generated under the project.



