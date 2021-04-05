2021 April 5 12:52

This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10

Saint-Petersburg bridges are ready for navigation season of 2021

Image source:Mostotrest

This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg at night on 9/10 April 2021 with the bridges to be lifted for that purpose, says press center of the city authorities.

“Our famous bridges do not only decorate the city, they are also a part of crucial traffic arteries. Ships sailing along the Volga-Baltic Waterway pass the Neva river. Therefore, their good working order and smooth operation is our strategic task”, said Aleksandr Beglov.

Over the internavigation period, Mostotrest specialists conducted maintenance of mechanisms, replaced the worn out components and adjusted all the systems including hydraulic, mechanical and electric ones. From March 16, they conducted some 50 technological lifting operations needed for final adjustment of systems after repair, modernization and replacement works as well as repair and maintenance of the movable span. Mostotrest has also prepared its crafts: some boats, a diving ship, a floating base for surveys and repair of bridges, etc.

There are 18 draw bridges in Saint-Petersburg.