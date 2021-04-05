2021 April 5 11:53

Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications launches project to reform Pilotage Act

Image source: Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland has launched a project to reform the Pilotage Act. The aim is that the new legislation would enter into force at the start of 2023.

The initiative to reform the Pilotage Act came from operators in the sector. The Pilotage Act currently in force is considered to be ambiguous and partly inconsistent, and it needs to be clarified and updated to better meet the current needs. Amendments are particularly called for in the provisions concerning the certificates of competency and training of pilots.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought up a need to assess the introduction of permanent possibilities to deviate from certain provisions to prepare for future exceptional situations, for example by providing the authorities with adequate opportunities to respond to such a situation.

The project will also examine the possibilities to update the Act in other respects to meet the current needs of the sector.

The legislative amendments will be prepared in close cooperation with operators and experts in the sector. The aim is to submit the proposal to Parliament in autumn 2022.