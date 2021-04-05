2021 April 5 10:14

Yulia Skaletskaya appointed Vice President of HR of FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group (“FESCO”, the “Group”) reports that Yulia Skaletskaya has been appointed to serve as Vice President of Human Resources of FESCO starting from 1 April 2021.

Yulia has extensive experience in HR leadership. She served as Vice President of HR in Segezha Group, HR and Organization Development Director in JSC Russian Helicopters, and held executive positions at Nordgold and PJSC Severstal.

Yulia graduated from Higher School of Economics, Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and Moscow School of Management Skolkovo.