2021 April 5 09:39

Oboronlogistics’ subsidiary SK-YUG confirms status of shipping company

SK-YUG LLC (a subsidiary of Oboronlogistics LLC) has confirmed the status of the shipping company for the next five years, having received a corresponding document from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS).



The company is located in Novorossiysk and consists of a team of highly qualified specialists, professionals in the field of maritime transport. As a reliable and responsible partner, SK-YUG LLC is entrusted with operating the vessels of Oboronlogistics LLC: Sparta, Sparta II, Sparta III, Sparta IV and Pizhma under bareboat charter agreements.



These vessels are actively involved in the implementation of cargo delivery tasks in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as commercial customers in Arctic and Mediterranean region.



In addition, SK-YUG LLC specializes in providing complex freight forwarding services, including stevedoring services, cargo transshipment and storage, customs clearance at Geoport (Novorossiysk).



The company has an extensive fleet of its own containers of 1,500 units, which are used in the formation of ship batches, and are also intended for rental.