2021 April 5 09:17

Oil prices decrease due to OPEC+ agreement

Oil prices fell by 0.88%-0.97%

As of April 5, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.97% lower to settle at $64.23 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to close at $60.91 a barrel.

OPEC + agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.