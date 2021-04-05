  The version for the print
  • 2021 April 5 09:17

    Oil prices decrease due to OPEC+ agreement

    Oil prices fell by 0.88%-0.97%

    As of April 5, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.97% lower to settle at $64.23 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to close at $60.91 a barrel.

    OPEC + agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

 News for a day...
2021 April 5

18:10 X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel
18:07 ESPO calls on member states and EU to take port projects on board in the recovery and resilience plans
17:32 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21
17:16 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:58 Russian companies earned around RUB 348 million from shipping and transferring Belarusian oil products
16:40 Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management
16:05 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier
15:40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore
15:21 New terminal to be built in Pevek port
14:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt
14:30 Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA
13:49 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY
13:16 Malaysia and Brunei formalise Unitisation Agreement for Gumusut-Kakap and Geronggong-Jagus East offshore fields
12:52 This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10
12:18 Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe
11:53 Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications launches project to reform Pilotage Act
11:26 Aquila Power Catamarans expands global reach in Greece and Cyprus
10:56 Port of Tallinn published audited Annual Report 2020 and announced dividend proposal
10:14 Yulia Skaletskaya appointed Vice President of HR of FESCO
09:39 Oboronlogistics’ subsidiary SK-YUG confirms status of shipping company
2021 April 4

17:08 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:42 HPC signs a MoU with IPC Learning & Consulting/PMLI
15:48 PETRONAS' upstream operations in Myanmar declares Force Majeure on its Yetagun field
14:12 Meriaura Group is preparing a 100% carbon neutral transport concept
13:38 USCG assists disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Port Aransas
12:13 Deepwater container terminal: Huron-Wendat Nation supports Laurentia project
12:06 JAXPORT participates in multi-national U.S. military training exercise
11:03 Sanmar bags $33.46 million six vessel contracts from Pakistan port authority
10:51 Kaiserschleuse lock closed for three to four weeks
09:57 Meriaura Group announces brand renewal
09:13 GPA makes major infrastructure investment

2021 April 3

15:29 USCGC Walnut arrives to new homeport in Pensacola
14:37 Sanmar sells powerful compact tug to Portland Harbour Authority
13:12 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for wind turbine installation
12:43 Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA
11:08 NYK inks two sustainability linked loans　　

2021 April 2

18:16 Bureau Veritas joins the Science Based Targets initiative
17:52 Abu Dhabi Ports wins Gold CSR Accreditation
17:24 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in Arctic region
17:00 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 3M’2021 fell over 3 times
16:35 Finnlines announces increased frequency and capacity for Germany, Russia & Finland traffic
16:13 NUTEP sets record for container turnover second month in row
15:47 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:28 ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Japan
15:06 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company receives industry’s recognition as best container terminal in Russia in 2020
14:44 Ruscon Group delivered cargo for Turkish NPP under construction
14:22 Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement
13:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’21 fell by 12.8% YoY
13:22 Ørsted North Sea Port to develop one of the world's largest sustainable hydrogen plants for Dutch and Belgian industry
13:00 Over 7.5 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-March 2021
12:15 Italian terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and lower environmental impact
12:14 Rosmorport summarizes results of its activities for 2020
11:53 Verizon Business and Associated British Ports to deploy private 5G at the Port of Southampton
11:46 RF Government approves investment of RUB 7 billion in construction of hydrographic ship for Arctic
11:23 RF Navy's diesel-electric submarines held training duel in the Baltic Sea
11:08 MSC says black carbon, environmental impacts prohibit Arctic passage for cargo
10:58 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov went to the Atlantic
10:25 CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
10:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2021 fell by 27% YoY