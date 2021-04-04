2021 April 4 16:42

HPC signs a MoU with IPC Learning & Consulting/PMLI

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, the logistics consultancy providing management consulting and software solutions for ports, sea and inland terminals as well as intermodal rail, has today virtually signed a memorandum of understanding with IPC Learning & Consulting/ PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik (PMLI) to reinforce port, maritime, logistics training and consulting collaboration.



With more than 3,000 ports, Indonesia has a significant port community. As part of a collaborative group of four Pelindos operating more than 100 Indonesian ports in total, IPC operates twelve ports with a throughput of 6.72 million TEU and non-container-goods of 53.48 million tons in 2020.



Driven by the vision to become a world-class maritime ecosystem, IPC aims at meeting the requirement towards an international best practice workforce. Therefore, PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik Indonesia (PMLI)/IPC Learning & Consulting, as a subsidiary of IPC responsible for training, is committed to establishing itself as a centre for the development of superior competencies of port, maritime, logistics, management, and leadership.



HPC has a footprint in port development in the Asia Pacific region through the implementation of more than 250 projects for smaller and larger ports helping operators to ensure sustainable growth of their assets.



The memorandum is set to create opportunities for mutual cooperation in the areas of smart port technology, port logistics management, port marketing and port operations for the handling of different commodities such as container, multipurpose, liquid & dry bulk, RoRo and dangerous goods. Tapping on HPC’s extensive experience in strategic and operational areas, HPC supports IPC in reaching their goals to establish the Indonesian port community as a world-class maritime ecosystem.



“At IPC, we want to reduce logistics costs and improve service quality to pioneer in providing world-class quality and world-class port services”, said Chiefy Adi Kusmargono, CEO at PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik Indonesia/IPC Learning & Consulting. “Educating, training and optimising the utilisation of resources in the field of maritime and logistic is ground laying to reach this high ambitions. We value HPC’s outstanding expertise in port consulting and see this as the right step in gaining knowledge transfer and achieving greater efficiency.”



“Due to the tradition of training and consulting at HPC, we deliver a combination of knowledge management training with modern port management and terminal operating skills to enable our clients to operate at a smart and sustainable level for the long term”, concluded Dr Felix Kasiske, Managing Director at HPC. “We are honoured to accompany the dedicated team at IPC on their ambitious path to growth. We would also like to thank the Consul General Mr Ardian Wicaksono of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Germany for the great effort in paving the way for this strong cooperation.”