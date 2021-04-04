  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 4 16:42

    HPC signs a MoU with IPC Learning & Consulting/PMLI

    HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, the logistics consultancy providing management consulting and software solutions for ports, sea and inland terminals as well as intermodal rail, has today virtually signed a memorandum of understanding with IPC Learning & Consulting/ PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik (PMLI) to reinforce port, maritime, logistics training and consulting collaboration.

    With more than 3,000 ports, Indonesia has a significant port community. As part of a collaborative group of four Pelindos operating more than 100 Indonesian ports in total, IPC operates twelve ports with a throughput of 6.72 million TEU and non-container-goods of 53.48 million tons in 2020.

    Driven by the vision to become a world-class maritime ecosystem, IPC aims at meeting the requirement towards an international best practice workforce. Therefore, PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik Indonesia (PMLI)/IPC Learning & Consulting, as a subsidiary of IPC responsible for training, is committed to establishing itself as a centre for the development of superior competencies of port, maritime, logistics, management, and leadership.

    HPC has a footprint in port development in the Asia Pacific region through the implementation of more than 250 projects for smaller and larger ports helping operators to ensure sustainable growth of their assets.

    The memorandum is set to create opportunities for mutual cooperation in the areas of smart port technology, port logistics management, port marketing and port operations for the handling of different commodities such as container, multipurpose, liquid & dry bulk, RoRo and dangerous goods. Tapping on HPC’s extensive experience in strategic and operational areas, HPC supports IPC in reaching their goals to establish the Indonesian port community as a world-class maritime ecosystem.

    “At IPC, we want to reduce logistics costs and improve service quality to pioneer in providing world-class quality and world-class port services”, said Chiefy Adi Kusmargono, CEO at PT Pendidikan Maritim dan Logistik Indonesia/IPC Learning & Consulting. “Educating, training and optimising the utilisation of resources in the field of maritime and logistic is ground laying to reach this high ambitions. We value HPC’s outstanding expertise in port consulting and see this as the right step in gaining knowledge transfer and achieving greater efficiency.”

    “Due to the tradition of training and consulting at HPC, we deliver a combination of knowledge management training with modern port management and terminal operating skills to enable our clients to operate at a smart and sustainable level for the long term”, concluded Dr Felix Kasiske, Managing Director at HPC. “We are honoured to accompany the dedicated team at IPC on their ambitious path to growth. We would also like to thank the Consul General Mr Ardian Wicaksono of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Germany for the great effort in paving the way for this strong cooperation.”

Другие новости по темам: consulting, Hamburg port, cooperation, smart port technology, software  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 4

17:08 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:42 HPC signs a MoU with IPC Learning & Consulting/PMLI
15:48 PETRONAS' upstream operations in Myanmar declares Force Majeure on its Yetagun field
14:12 Meriaura Group is preparing a 100% carbon neutral transport concept
13:38 USCG assists disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Port Aransas
12:13 Deepwater container terminal: Huron-Wendat Nation supports Laurentia project
12:06 JAXPORT participates in multi-national U.S. military training exercise
11:03 Sanmar bags $33.46 million six vessel contracts from Pakistan port authority
10:51 Kaiserschleuse lock closed for three to four weeks
09:57 Meriaura Group announces brand renewal
09:13 GPA makes major infrastructure investment

2021 April 3

15:29 USCGC Walnut arrives to new homeport in Pensacola
14:37 Sanmar sells powerful compact tug to Portland Harbour Authority
13:12 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for wind turbine installation
12:43 Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA
11:08 NYK inks two sustainability linked loans　　

2021 April 2

18:16 Bureau Veritas joins the Science Based Targets initiative
17:52 Abu Dhabi Ports wins Gold CSR Accreditation
17:24 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in Arctic region
17:00 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 3M’2021 fell over 3 times
16:35 Finnlines announces increased frequency and capacity for Germany, Russia & Finland traffic
16:13 NUTEP sets record for container turnover second month in row
15:47 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:28 ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Japan
15:06 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company receives industry’s recognition as best container terminal in Russia in 2020
14:44 Ruscon Group delivered cargo for Turkish NPP under construction
14:22 Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement
13:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’21 fell by 12.8% YoY
13:22 Ørsted North Sea Port to develop one of the world's largest sustainable hydrogen plants for Dutch and Belgian industry
13:00 Over 7.5 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-March 2021
12:15 Italian terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and lower environmental impact
12:14 Rosmorport summarizes results of its activities for 2020
11:53 Verizon Business and Associated British Ports to deploy private 5G at the Port of Southampton
11:46 RF Government approves investment of RUB 7 billion in construction of hydrographic ship for Arctic
11:23 RF Navy's diesel-electric submarines held training duel in the Baltic Sea
11:08 MSC says black carbon, environmental impacts prohibit Arctic passage for cargo
10:58 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov went to the Atlantic
10:25 CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
10:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2021 fell by 27% YoY
09:59 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement to boost production
09:32 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard assembled base sections of its new B5000M vessel
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of April 1

2021 April 1

18:20 APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commences second phase of development
18:14 Marubeni and Klaveness extend the scope of joint venture
17:55 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020
17:54 CMA CGM implements PSS from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa (except Nigeria)
17:33 Sovcomflot COO receives ministerial award
17:06 Transit navigation opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
16:32 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:09 KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in Bechevinskaya Bay
15:34 Konecranes lift trucks now support renewable, fossil-free diesel
15:28 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 13, 2021
15:11 PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701
14:43 Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
14:30 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vysotsk from April 6
14:13 Maersk starts new service linking ports in Vietnam and China with the US East Coast via the Panama Canal
13:53 CMA CGM updates THC for Russia import/export
13:21 Samsung Heavy Industries confirms an order for 10 × 8G95ME-GI10.5 engines
12:56 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vyborg from April 6
12:14 Wärtsilä agreements will deliver optimised maintenance and support operational reliability for Minerva Gas LNG Carriers