2021 April 3 12:43

Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City Metro area in the United States.



Inc. magazine released the winners of its second annual “Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro” award ceremony in the United States. Ecochlor was ranked 22nd in the list of fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies.



Ecochlor CEO Steve Candito said, “This award represents a look at the most successful independent small businesses in the NYC area. Our strong market standing and continued growth in the maritime industry highlight Ecochlor’s dedicated commitment to providing a reliable, cost-effective ballast water management system to our clients along with ‘best in class’ service and support.”



Inc. magazine points out that between 2017 and 2019, the 250 private companies on the NYC Metro list had an average growth rate of 214 percent.



“This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”



Additionally, Ecochlor has been honored to be included for the second time, both in the 2021 “Inc. 5000” annual list and having previously been included in the 2019 list, representing the highest private company growth rates for the entirety of the United States.



About Ecochlor:



Ecochlor, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide a simple, reliable, cost-effective, easy to use ballast water management system for the maritime industry. From the first ballast operation and every one thereafter, Ecochlor technicians analyze data to ensure system operability – currently 98% of Ecochlor’s installed systems are operational. Ecochlor’s renowned post installation Service and Chemical Resupply Team are sent on board approximately twice a year for chemical resupply and to support the ship’s crew in training and equipment maintenance; this comprehensive service offers shipowners the “best in class” global service they need for BWMS compliance for the life of the vessel. Drawing on 20 years of experience in the BWMS market, Ecochlor continues to expand and diversify through our “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with innovative maritime business providers.



About Inc. Media and Inc 5000 Regionals



Inc. Media is the world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools and connections and community to build great companies. It’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers.