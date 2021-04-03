  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 3 12:43

    Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA

    The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City Metro area in the United States.

    Inc. magazine released the winners of its second annual “Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro” award ceremony in the United States. Ecochlor was ranked 22nd in the list of fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies.
     
    Ecochlor CEO Steve Candito said, “This award represents a look at the most successful independent small businesses in the NYC area. Our strong market standing and continued growth in the maritime industry highlight Ecochlor’s dedicated commitment to providing a reliable, cost-effective ballast water management system to our clients along with ‘best in class’ service and support.”
     
    Inc. magazine points out that between 2017 and 2019, the 250 private companies on the NYC Metro list had an average growth rate of 214 percent.

    “This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

    Additionally, Ecochlor has been honored to be included for the second time, both in the 2021 “Inc. 5000” annual list and having previously been included in the 2019 list, representing the highest private company growth rates for the entirety of the United States.

    About Ecochlor:

    Ecochlor, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide a simple, reliable, cost-effective, easy to use ballast water management system for the maritime industry. From the first ballast operation and every one thereafter, Ecochlor technicians analyze data to ensure system operability – currently 98% of Ecochlor’s installed systems are operational. Ecochlor’s renowned post installation Service and Chemical Resupply Team are sent on board approximately twice a year for chemical resupply and to support the ship’s crew in training and equipment maintenance; this comprehensive service offers shipowners the “best in class” global service they need for BWMS compliance for the life of the vessel. Drawing on 20 years of experience in the BWMS market, Ecochlor continues to expand and diversify through our “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with innovative maritime business providers.

    About Inc. Media and Inc 5000 Regionals

    Inc. Media is the world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools and connections and community to build great companies. It’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers.

Другие новости по темам: award, Ecochlor, ballast water management system, private companies  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 3

13:12 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for wind turbine installation
12:43 Ecochlor ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA
11:08 NYK inks two sustainability linked loans　　

2021 April 2

18:16 Bureau Veritas joins the Science Based Targets initiative
17:52 Abu Dhabi Ports wins Gold CSR Accreditation
17:24 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in Arctic region
17:00 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 3M’2021 fell over 3 times
16:35 Finnlines announces increased frequency and capacity for Germany, Russia & Finland traffic
16:13 NUTEP sets record for container turnover second month in row
15:47 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:28 ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Japan
15:06 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company receives industry’s recognition as best container terminal in Russia in 2020
14:44 Ruscon Group delivered cargo for Turkish NPP under construction
14:22 Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement
13:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’21 fell by 12.8% YoY
13:22 Ørsted North Sea Port to develop one of the world's largest sustainable hydrogen plants for Dutch and Belgian industry
13:00 Over 7.5 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-March 2021
12:15 Italian terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and lower environmental impact
12:14 Rosmorport summarizes results of its activities for 2020
11:53 Verizon Business and Associated British Ports to deploy private 5G at the Port of Southampton
11:46 RF Government approves investment of RUB 7 billion in construction of hydrographic ship for Arctic
11:23 RF Navy's diesel-electric submarines held training duel in the Baltic Sea
11:08 MSC says black carbon, environmental impacts prohibit Arctic passage for cargo
10:58 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov went to the Atlantic
10:25 CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
10:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2021 fell by 27% YoY
09:59 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement to boost production
09:32 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard assembled base sections of its new B5000M vessel
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of April 1

2021 April 1

18:20 APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commences second phase of development
18:14 Marubeni and Klaveness extend the scope of joint venture
17:55 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020
17:54 CMA CGM implements PSS from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa (except Nigeria)
17:33 Sovcomflot COO receives ministerial award
17:06 Transit navigation opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
16:32 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:09 KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in Bechevinskaya Bay
15:34 Konecranes lift trucks now support renewable, fossil-free diesel
15:28 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 13, 2021
15:11 PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701
14:43 Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
14:30 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vysotsk from April 6
14:13 Maersk starts new service linking ports in Vietnam and China with the US East Coast via the Panama Canal
13:53 CMA CGM updates THC for Russia import/export
13:21 Samsung Heavy Industries confirms an order for 10 × 8G95ME-GI10.5 engines
12:56 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vyborg from April 6
12:14 Wärtsilä agreements will deliver optimised maintenance and support operational reliability for Minerva Gas LNG Carriers
11:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:11 Navigation opens on two sections of Lower Volga river
10:37 Port Authority enters into maintenance contract with Shipyard Rotterdam
10:30 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 0.2% in 3M’2021
09:59 Equip Global welcomes to participate in highly anticipated Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2021 this June
09:35 Oil prices are rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 31

2021 March 31

18:46 Damen expands Hopper Dredger portfolio
18:07 Seanergy Maritime acquires its 15th Capesize vessel
17:55 TMH suggests shifting Big Port St. Petersburg facilities to Ust-Luga
17:38 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:26 Wärtsilä to divest its Euroatlas business to Mimir
17:16 Royal IHC receives approval in principle for hydrogen-fuelled TSHD