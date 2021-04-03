2021 April 3 14:37

Sanmar sells powerful compact tug to Portland Harbour Authority

Image: Sanmar Shipyards



Sanmar Shipyards has sold the tug Sirapinar Xll to Portland Harbour Authority which operates the former Royal Navy harbour at Portland, Dorset, on the UK’s south coast.



Formerly operating as part of Sanmar’s own fleet, the 2019-built Sirapinar Xll is a twin Z-drive, diesel powered tugboat designed for maximum efficiency when performing ship-handling duties for sea-going ships.



Langham Industries took over control of Portland Harbour from the Royal Navy in 1997, since then it has developed into a thriving commercial port, that handles cruise ships, cargos, bunker vessels and also maintains a strong relationship with the Royal Navy and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.



Powered by two Caterpillar 3512C main engines, each producing 1,500kW at 1,600 rev/min, the 22.4m x 10.80m x 4.89m Sirapinar Xll has a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and can achieve a speed ahead of 12 knots. Propulsion is provided by Schottel SRP 360 FP Z-drives and the vessel has a fuel oil capacity of 70m3.



Vimal Choy, Head of Regional Sales, Europe of Sanmar, said: “The Sirapinar series is exclusive to Sanmar and has been one of our most successful in terms of popularity and achievement. A compact, yet powerful little sister to our larger Bogacay tugs, it combines the low operational and maintenance costs associated with a compact hull, with manoeuvrability and a hefty bollard pull.”



Mike Shipley, General Manager (Marine) at Portland, said: “We are extremely happy with the tug and that of Sanmar’s professionalism and attention to detail from initial contact to final delivery of the tug here in Portland. The ‘Rupert Best’ will prepare us well for future port developments.”



Bill Reeves, CEO at Portland, said: “I am delighted that we have added the new Sanmar tug to our fleet. The people at Sanmar have been a pleasure to deal with and have been professional and responsive throughout.”