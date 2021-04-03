2021 April 3 13:12

Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for wind turbine installation

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced that DEME Offshore US LLC will serve as its contractor for the offshore transport and installation of the wind turbine generators for its Vineyard Wind 1 project, the first large scale offshore wind installation in the United States.



DEME Offshore US LLC is teaming up with FOSS Maritime Company LLC, a US maritime service contractor that provides union jobs for its employees. FOSS will provide the Jones Act compliant feeder vessels, a concept by which the wind turbines will be transported from the port of New Bedford to the specialized DEME Offshore US LLC installation jack-up vessel. The DEME Offshore US LLC office in Massachusetts will be the base of operations for activities for the Vineyard Wind project.



“We’re very excited to make this announcement today not only because it’s an important step in the development of our first project but also because of the impact it will have on the US workforce,” said Vineyard Wind CEO, Lars T. Pedersen. “The offshore wind industry has tremendous potential to create good paying jobs and investment opportunities while also reducing carbon pollution. By working with companies like DEME Offshore US LLC and FOSS Maritime, we can ensure that US labor is gaining from the experience of well-established operators, so that the industry can take proper root and grow a fully American workforce.”



“DEME Offshore US LLC is proud to work together with Vineyard Wind on the start of a new era in the US offshore wind market, said Jan Klaassen, Director DEME Offshore US LLC. “The partnership of DEME Offshore US and FOSS Maritime brings our expertise about offshore wind and US related activities together, which is the cornerstone of a successful solution. Our method is Jones Act compliant, driven by high-tech engineering, patented solutions and special adaptions to both companies’ vessels for this project. The deployment of the US feeder concept by the DEME Offshore US/FOSS Maritime Team will create a great opportunity for US mariners to get familiar with the offshore wind industry.”



“Beginning in 1889 we have provided our fleet of highly capable tugs, deck cargo barges, marine engineering staff, experienced project managers and highly trained mariners to work on complex marine projects in harsh environments,” said Will Roberts, President of Foss Maritime. “We appreciate the opportunity to work closely with DEME Offshore US LLC in support of the Vineyard Wind project.”



“This announcement is great news for our region, and in particular for the hard-working men and women in the maritime trades,” said Gerard Dhooge, of the Seafarers International Union, and President of the Boston & New England Maritime Trades Council, AFL-CIO. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to create a new industry that will help middle class families and those trying to make it to the middle class. With partners like Vineyard Wind, DEME Offshore US and FOSS Maritime partnering with organized labor, we can and will create a more prosperous future for people in the New Bedford region and throughout Massachusetts.”



Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 is slated to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States. With a generating capacity of 800 megawatts (MW), the project will provide significant benefits to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by providing clean electricity to power more than 400,000 homes, creating thousands of good paying jobs, and reducing electricity rates by $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation. The project is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.68 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road each year.



Vineyard Wind is expected to reach financial close in the second half of 2021 and begin delivering clean energy to Massachusetts in 2023.



About Vineyard Wind



Vineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company seeking to build the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the U.S., to be located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is 50 percent owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50 percent by Avangrid Renewables.



About DEME Offshore US LLC

DEME Offshore US LLC is a US company based in Boston – Massachusetts. DEME Offshore US LLC will source the installation vessel and experts from DEME Offshore, a member of the DEME Group. DEME Group, a world leader in the specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals and a modern fleet of over 100 vessels. In 2020 the company achieved a turnover of 2.19 billion euros.



ABOUT FOSS MARITIME



Founded in 1889, Seattle-based Foss Maritime offers a complete range of maritime services and project management to customers across the Pacific Rim, Europe, South America and around the globe. Foss has one of the largest fleets of tugs and barges on the U.S. West Coast. The company has harbor services and transportation operations in all major U.S. West Coast ports, including the Columbia and Snake River system, Hawaii and Alaska. Foss operates one shipyard and offers worldwide marine transportation, emphasizing safety, environmental responsibility and high-quality service.





