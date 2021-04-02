2021 April 2 17:00

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 3M’2021 fell over 3 times

In March, the port’s throughput fell by 15.9%

Image source: Port Vysotsky

In January-March 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 1,046,462 tonnes of cargo, which is more than times below the results of the same period in 2020 (3,257,570 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.

In March 2021, Port Vysotsky handled 244,976 tonnes of export coal, down 15.9%.

In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.