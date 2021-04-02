2021 April 2 16:13

NUTEP sets record for container turnover second month in row

Image source: Delo Group

Delo Group says NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, Delo Group ) set a record handling 58,577 TEUs in March 2021. The previous one 51,264 TEUs, dated February 2021, lasted only a month.

In general, the volume of container handling through the NUTEP terminal for the first quarter of 2021 increased by almost 28 thousand TEUs compared to the same period last year and amounted to 153,494 TEUs.

Yury Matvienko, Chief Executive Officer of NUTEP, commenting on the achieved results, noted: “The first quarter of this year was very difficult for NUTEP - there is frequent stormy weather, which disrupted the rhythm of setting and handling of vessels to the berth, and objectively increased cargo traffic, which responded to market fluctuations. However, for our company, the quality of customer service has always been and remains in the first place. Both employees and technology were ready to work in difficult conditions. Special thanks to the NUTEP team, who showed real dedication. As we can see, the results for March and the first quarter of 2021 speak for themselves. But the record figures for us are firstly an indicator of the clients’ trust, for which we are very grateful to them".

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.